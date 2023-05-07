Over ten Ukrainian drones attack Crimea – authorities

The raid was repelled, resulting in no damage, Sevastopol’s governor has said

Over ten Ukrainian drones attempted to strike Crimea, Russia on Saturday night, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev has said. The attack was repelled, and no damage was caused by the UAVs.

In a Telegram message posted on Sunday, Razvozhaev reported that one drone had lost control and crashed in the woods; two more were intercepted by the air defenses.

“No objects in the city were damaged. All services continue to monitor the situation,” he added.

On Saturday, local officials reported that Ukrainian forces had launched at least two ballistic missiles toward Crimea earlier that day. They were taken down by anti-aircraft defenses.

Crimea has repeatedly been the target of Ukrainian drone and missile strikes. The raids have apparently become more frequent in recent weeks.

Kiev insists on re-capturing all of the former Ukrainian territories from Russia, including Crimea, which voted in a referendum to join Russia in 2014 in the aftermath of the Maidan coup in Kiev. Four other former Ukrainian territories – the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, Zaporozhye Region, and Kherson Region – voted to become part of Russia in similar referendums last September.

Moscow has said it is open to talks if Kiev recognizes “the reality on the ground.” Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, however, signed a decree prohibiting negotiations with the current Russian leadership.