The Russian city was subjected to heavy howitzer and rocket artillery fire by Kiev’s forces

Ukrainian troops have pummeled the city of Donetsk with heavy artillery throughout Saturday, according to a local group that monitors Ukrainian strikes. Over 100 projectiles were fired into residential and suburban areas of the city throughout the day, the report claims.

The strikes took the lives of two civilians and injured four others, including a 10-year-old child, the monitoring group, the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC), has claimed. Kiev's forces used both NATO- and Soviet-caliber howitzers to target the city, and also fired some 30 projectiles from unspecified multiple rocket launchers, the group noted.

The westernmost Petrovsky District of the city, which has for months already been the prime target for Ukrainian attacks due to its proximity to the front line, was subjected to particularly heavy shelling. Both fatalities were registered there, with footage circulating online showing heavy damage inflicted to multiple residential homes.

Over the course of the ongoing hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, which have been raging since February 2022, the city of Donetsk has been subjected to heavy artillery strikes by Kiev’s forces on an almost daily basis.

The Donetsk People’s Republic was incorporated into Russia last October, together with its sister Lugansk People’s Republic, as well as the two formerly Ukrainian regions of Zaporozhye and Kherson. The local populations of the four territories overwhelmingly supported the move in referendums.