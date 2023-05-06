icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 May, 2023 21:23
Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk kills at least two – monitor

The Russian city was subjected to heavy howitzer and rocket artillery fire by Kiev’s forces
FILE PHOTO. Shattered glass pictured after shelling in Donetsk, Russia. ©  Sputnik / Sergey Baturin

Ukrainian troops have pummeled the city of Donetsk with heavy artillery throughout Saturday, according to a local group that monitors Ukrainian strikes. Over 100 projectiles were fired into residential and suburban areas of the city throughout the day, the report claims. 

The strikes took the lives of two civilians and injured four others, including a 10-year-old child, the monitoring group, the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC), has claimed. Kiev's forces used both NATO- and Soviet-caliber howitzers to target the city, and also fired some 30 projectiles from unspecified multiple rocket launchers, the group noted.

The westernmost Petrovsky District of the city, which has for months already been the prime target for Ukrainian attacks due to its proximity to the front line, was subjected to particularly heavy shelling. Both fatalities were registered there, with footage circulating online showing heavy damage inflicted to multiple residential homes.

Over the course of the ongoing hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, which have been raging since February 2022, the city of Donetsk has been subjected to heavy artillery strikes by Kiev’s forces on an almost daily basis.

READ MORE: Ukraine strikes Russian school in border region – media

The Donetsk People’s Republic was incorporated into Russia last October, together with its sister Lugansk People’s Republic, as well as the two formerly Ukrainian regions of Zaporozhye and Kherson. The local populations of the four territories overwhelmingly supported the move in referendums.

