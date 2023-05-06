icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Car bomb targets Russian writer and activist Zakhar Prilepin
6 May, 2023 10:27
Ukraine strikes Russian school in border region – media

Kiev’s forces have fired projectiles at the city of Shebekino, the governor has said
Ukraine strikes Russian school in border region – media
FILE PHOTO: A Russian police van. ©  Sputnik / Svetlana Shevchenko

Ukrainian troops have shelled the city of Shebekino in Russia’s Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Saturday.

Gladkov said at least one person was injured, adding that residents were alerted via SMS and urged to seek shelter. Shebekino is located around 20km (12 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

Local media reported that the city was hit by more than ten projectiles as air raid sirens rang out. A school was reportedly struck. A photo shared on social media appears to show that the roof was damaged.

No one was hurt in the school as it is closed on Saturday and students attend remotely, reports said.

Russia’s border regions have been shelled and attacked by drones since Moscow launched its military operation in the neighboring state in February 2022.

Gladkov said Ukrainian forces targeted two villages on Friday, hitting farms and power lines. According to the governor, 30 people were killed in Ukrainian attacks on the region and more than 120 were wounded as of late April.

