Ukraine strikes Russian school in border region – media

Kiev’s forces have fired projectiles at the city of Shebekino, the governor has said

Ukrainian troops have shelled the city of Shebekino in Russia’s Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Saturday.

Gladkov said at least one person was injured, adding that residents were alerted via SMS and urged to seek shelter. Shebekino is located around 20km (12 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

Local media reported that the city was hit by more than ten projectiles as air raid sirens rang out. A school was reportedly struck. A photo shared on social media appears to show that the roof was damaged.

No one was hurt in the school as it is closed on Saturday and students attend remotely, reports said.

Russia’s border regions have been shelled and attacked by drones since Moscow launched its military operation in the neighboring state in February 2022.

Gladkov said Ukrainian forces targeted two villages on Friday, hitting farms and power lines. According to the governor, 30 people were killed in Ukrainian attacks on the region and more than 120 were wounded as of late April.