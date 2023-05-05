Another Ukrainian terrorist plot foiled – FSB

A sabotage group was planning to kill a senior leader at the Zaporozhye nuclear facility, Russia’s domestic security agency says

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has busted a Ukrainian terrorist group in Zaporozhye Region that was allegedly planning to assassinate a high-ranking official at a nuclear plant while also gathering sensitive data on the Russian military.

In a statement on Friday, the agency said that its operatives “have quelled the activities of a sabotage and terrorist group” in the former Ukrainian region which voted in a referendum to become part of Russia last autumn, adding that the group consisted of several agents of Kiev’s special services.

The FSB also said a law enforcement operation prevented “an act of terrorism against one of the leaders of the Zaporozhye NPP,” the largest nuclear facility in Europe, which has been under Russian control since the early days of the Ukraine conflict.

The group’s activities were coordinated by two Ukrainian Intelligence agents, with another two people – a recruiter and an intermediary, who is currently residing in Finland – also involved, the agency stated. The two apprehended suspects have been charged with plotting a terrorist attack, it added.

The agency also released a video showing what appears to be Russian operatives tackling a member of the group, as well as pictures of several items apparently confiscated by law enforcement. The security service said the items included a ready-to-use explosive device, explosive substances, automatic small arms, and munitions.

The Ukrainian saboteurs were also gathering data about the location of Russian military facilities, law enforcement agencies, and service members, as well as pro-Russia residents, the statement read.

The FSB says it is looking into whether the group’s members had committed any terrorist or sabotage attacks prior to their arrest.

In recent months, Ukraine has ramped up its sabotage attacks on Russian targets, while conducting attempts to assassinate Russian officials. Earlier this week, the FSB said it busted another Ukrainian terrorist ring that was planning to stage attacks in Crimea, Russia, as well as eliminating a number of high-ranking local officials, including the region’s head, Sergey Aksenov.