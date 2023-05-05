icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 May, 2023 14:37
HomeRussia & FSU

Another Ukrainian terrorist plot foiled – FSB

A sabotage group was planning to kill a senior leader at the Zaporozhye nuclear facility, Russia’s domestic security agency says
Credit: The FSB

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has busted a Ukrainian terrorist group in Zaporozhye Region that was allegedly planning to assassinate a high-ranking official at a nuclear plant while also gathering sensitive data on the Russian military. 

In a statement on Friday, the agency said that its operatives “have quelled the activities of a sabotage and terrorist group” in the former Ukrainian region which voted in a referendum to become part of Russia last autumn, adding that the group consisted of several agents of Kiev’s special services. 

The FSB also said a law enforcement operation prevented “an act of terrorism against one of the leaders of the Zaporozhye NPP,” the largest nuclear facility in Europe, which has been under Russian control since the early days of the Ukraine conflict.

The group’s activities were coordinated by two Ukrainian Intelligence agents, with another two people – a recruiter and an intermediary, who is currently residing in Finland – also involved, the agency stated. The two apprehended suspects have been charged with plotting a terrorist attack, it added.

The agency also released a video showing what appears to be Russian operatives tackling a member of the group, as well as pictures of several items apparently confiscated by law enforcement. The security service said the items included a ready-to-use explosive device, explosive substances, automatic small arms, and munitions. 

The Ukrainian saboteurs were also gathering data about the location of Russian military facilities, law enforcement agencies, and service members, as well as pro-Russia residents, the statement read.

The FSB says it is looking into whether the group’s members had committed any terrorist or sabotage attacks prior to their arrest.

READ MORE: ‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’ – An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites

In recent months, Ukraine has ramped up its sabotage attacks on Russian targets, while conducting attempts to assassinate Russian officials. Earlier this week, the FSB said it busted another Ukrainian terrorist ring that was planning to stage attacks in Crimea, Russia, as well as eliminating a number of high-ranking local officials, including the region’s head, Sergey Aksenov.

Top stories

RT Features

‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’ – An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’ – An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’ – An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’ – An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The breathtaking world of Moscow’s oldest circus
0:00
27:45
The changing face of Christianity
0:00
28:49
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies