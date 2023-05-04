icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 May, 2023 08:03
Second overnight drone incident at Russian refinery – authorities

The facility in Rostov Region has sustained mild damage, according to the governor
Second overnight drone incident at Russian refinery – authorities
FILE PHOTO: Fire engines at the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Rostov Region, Russia. © Sputnik / Ministry of Emergency Situations Press Service

An oil refinery in Russia’s southern Rostov Region sustained some damage after being hit by a drone overnight, the governor has reported. It was one of several similar incidents this week.

The attack targeted the Novoshakhtinsk facility, 60km north of the provincial capital, Rostov-on-Don, Governor Vasily Golubev said on social media on Thursday morning. The unmanned aircraft blew up after hitting an overpass connecting two shops.

The governor said the blast caused a small fire, which was quickly put out by workers at the plant. No casualties and only minor damage resulted, the official added. The work of the refinery was reportedly not affected.

There have been a number of kamikaze drone strikes targeting oil depots and refineries in Russia in recent days. On Thursday morning, a fire broke out at a petrol storage facility in Krasnodar Region, prompting a large response by firefighters.

READ MORE: Fire erupts at another Russian oil facility – governor

Earlier in the week, there was a drone incident at another oil facility in the same region, and last week, an oil terminal was hit in the city of Sevastopol in Crimea. Kiev claimed responsibility for the latter, stating that the attack was meant to disrupt Russian military logistics ahead of the long-expected Ukrainian counteroffensive.

On Tuesday night, two drones flew towards the Kremlin before being intercepted over the premises. The Russian government claimed it was an attempt by Ukraine to assassinate President Vladimir Putin. Kiev denied responsibility, claiming it does not attack targets in Russia.

Top stories

RT Features

A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema FEATURE
‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective
‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective ExclusiveFEATURE

