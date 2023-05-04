Blasts reported across Ukraine

Air-raid alerts were declared in many parts of the country, including Kiev

Ukrainian media reported a series of explosions in the capital and several other cities with air defenses activated to repel alleged Russian drone and missile attacks on Thursday morning.



Several blasts were heard in Kiev after the city’s administration warned the residents of an incoming attack around 2am local time, according to news agency UNIAN.

At the same time at least explosions blasts were reported in Odessa, news agency RBC Ukraine reports. Local residents shared unconfirmed photos and videos of the purported strikes on Telegram.

Calls on the public to heed warnings about missile threats have also come from Nikolay[telegram] ev, Poltava, Chernigov, Sumy, Kharkov and Dnepropetrovsk regions, among others.

The Russian Defense Ministry has so far not commented on the alleged strikes.

The reported strikes come after Ukraine allegedly launched two drone attacks intended to strike Russian President Putin’s Kremlin residence. The aircraft were downed using electronic warfare measures and did not cause any casualties or damage, according to the Russian president’s office.

“We consider this a preplanned terrorist action and an attempt against the Russian president,” a message from the Kremlin read.

Russia reserves the right to retaliate in a manner, place, and time of its choosing, the statement added.