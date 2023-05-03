icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 May, 2023 16:45
HomeRussia & FSU

Top Russian MP calls for use of weapons ‘capable of destroying Kiev regime’

State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin has branded Ukraine a terrorist state after a failed drone attack on the Kremlin
Top Russian MP calls for use of weapons ‘capable of destroying Kiev regime’
Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin ©  Vladimir Fedorenko;  RIA Novosti

Senior Russian lawmaker Vyacheslav Volodin has called on Moscow to use any weapons necessary to remove the “Nazi regime” in Kiev. The comments followed a failed Ukrainian drone attack on the Kremlin that allegedly targeted President Vladimir Putin in the early hours of Wednesday morning.  

“The terrorist act against the president is an attack on Russia,” Volodin, who serves as State Duma chairman, said in a Telegram post. 

“[Vladimir] Zelensky, who gave orders to carry out terrorist attacks, now stands on a par with other international terrorists,” he added, referring to the Ukrainian president. Volodin claimed that the government in Kiev is as dangerous as groups such as Al-Qaeda and Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS).

He further alleged that Ukraine’s “criminal methods” have become evident to the entire world, accusing it of tactics including nuclear blackmail, the assassination of public and political figures, the sabotage of civilian infrastructure, and attempts on Putin’s life.

“The Kiev terrorist regime, having seized an entire state, threatens the security of Russia, Europe, and the whole world,” the Duma official added. He insisted that Western nations which are pumping Zelensky’s government with weapons are now “direct accomplices” to terrorist activities.

Russia warns of ‘retaliation’ for Ukrainian attack on Kremlin READ MORE: Russia warns of ‘retaliation’ for Ukrainian attack on Kremlin

Volodin proclaimed that there “can be no negotiations with the Zelensky regime” following the attempted attack on the Kremlin, and vowed that Russian lawmakers will “demand the use of weapons capable of stopping and destroying the Kiev terrorist regime.”

The message comes after Ukraine allegedly launched two drone attacks intended to strike Putin’s Kremlin residence, as reported by the Russian president’s office on Wednesday. The aircraft were downed using electronic warfare measures and did not cause any casualties or damage. Putin was unharmed and was not present in the Kremlin at the time of the incident.

“We consider this a preplanned terrorist action and an attempt against the Russian president,” a message from the Kremlin read. It noted that the incident happened “ahead of Victory Day and the parade on May 9, when foreign guests plan to be present.”

Russia reserves the right to retaliate in a manner, place, and time of its choosing, the statement added.

Top stories

RT Features

A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema FEATURE
‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective
‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective ExclusiveFEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema FEATURE
‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective
‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective ExclusiveFEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Suing the US government over federally-funded abortions
0:00
24:38
Beauty vs healthy: Has body positivity gone too far?
0:00
27:38
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies