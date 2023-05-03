Video purports to show Ukrainian drone attack on Kremlin

icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia warns of ‘retaliation’ for Ukrainian attack on Kremlin
3 May, 2023 12:44
Two drones targeted the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Moscow has said
FILE PHOTO. ©  Global Look Press / Alexander Legky

Purported footage of a Ukrainian drone strike targeting the Kremlin on Tuesday night has surfaced on a local Telegram channel.

The video shows plumes of white smoke rising into the night sky over the Grand Kremlin Palace, a 19th century building serving as the official working residence of the Russian president.

No sound can be heard in the video but witnesses claimed on Telegram that they heard at least one loud blast resembling “thunder rumbling.” People on the Kremlin embankment also reportedly saw sparks rising into the sky over the Kremlin wall.

Another unverified video circulating on social media shows a fire on the roof of the Senate Palace, the president’s second working residence in the Kremlin. Flames can be seen rising near the top of the roof.

Earlier on Wednesday the Russian presidential office reported the attack, calling it a “planned terrorist act” targeting Putin’s residence. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov clarified that the president was elsewhere at the time and his schedule is unaffected.

