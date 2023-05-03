icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 May, 2023 08:38
Zelensky admits Pentagon leaks setback

The disclosure of secret US intelligence reports did not portray Washington in a good light, the Ukrainian president claimed
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev, Ukraine, April 28, 2023. ©  Genya Savilov / AFP

The recent leak of Pentagon files has harmed the reputation of the US and is a “minus” for Kiev, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky told The Washington Post in an interview published on Tuesday. He said he first found out about the disclosures on the news.

“I did not receive information from the White House or the Pentagon beforehand,” Zelensky said, adding that it was “definitely a bad story.”

“It is unprofitable for us,” the president said. “It is not beneficial to the reputation of the White House, and I believe it is not beneficial to the reputation of the United States.”

The leaked files included Washington’s concerns about Ukraine’s air-defense capabilities, as well as a breakdown of the training provided to Ukrainian brigades for the upcoming counteroffensive against Russian troops, and estimates of casualties on both sides. According to the Washington Post, Zelensky declined to confirm or deny the information in the documents.

Somewhere it’s a hype, somewhere it’s a scandal… For us, anything that informs our enemy in advance in one way or another is definitely a minus for us. I don’t see any advantages here.

Zelensky also refused to share his opinion on reports that the Pentagon files contained information that the US was spying on him and other Ukrainian officials. “Where I can speak frankly, I do it. But there are high risks,” the president said, indicating that criticism of Washington could potentially jeopardize US efforts to support Ukraine against Moscow.

Last month, the FBI arrested National Guard airman Jack Teixeira, who was later charged with disclosing sensitive documents online.

CNN cited a source close to Zelensky in April as saying that Kiev had adjusted some of its military plans following the leak. However, Mikhail Podoliak, Zelensky’s top adviser, argued that the revelations would not affect Ukraine’s preparations and resolve for the counteroffensive. Ukrainian officials have repeatedly stated that the timing and success of the operation would depend on the delivery of foreign weapons, including heavy tanks and aircraft.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who now serves as deputy head of the country’s Security Council, said last week Moscow should respond to Kiev’s counteroffensive by causing “massive destruction of personnel and military equipment” and inflicting “maximum military defeat” on the enemy.

