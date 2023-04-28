icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Apr, 2023 11:49
Russian social media star admits to $11 million tax fraud

Blogger and motivational speaker Elena Blinovskaya was detained at a border crossing on Thursday
Russian social media star admits to $11 million tax fraud
Elena Blinovskaya. ©  Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova

Russian lifestyle coach and popular blogger Elena Blinovskaya has pleaded guilty to charges of failing to pay more than $11 million in taxes and money laundering, Russia’s Investigative Committee said on Friday.

Blinovskaya, who has 5.3 million followers on Instagram, was detained at the border with Belarus on Thursday. According to investigators, she was trying to flee the country.  

A court will now decide if the blogger will remain behind bars until the trial.

READ MORE: Russian ‘life coach’ dramatically detained at border over $11 million tax bill

A former beauty pageant winner, Blinovskaya made a fortune by giving motivational speeches and selling self-help classes online. She is now being accused of falsifying business records in order to hide her actual income.

Filipp Pokrovsky, the blogger’s attorney, told 5TV that, because his client was caught at a border crossing, it is unlikely that the prosecution would agree to place her under house arrest. He added that the defense will ask the court for leniency.

Blinovskaya’s arrest comes after another popular Russian social media star, fitness guru Valeria Chekalina, and her husband were charged with failing to pay more than $4 million in taxes.

