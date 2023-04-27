icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Apr, 2023 13:56
Right-wing Russian party calls virtual rally in Minecraft

The event will be held at a virtual monument to the LDPR’s late founder, Vladimir Zhirinovsky
Right-wing Russian party calls virtual rally in Minecraft
Monument to Vladimir Zhirinovsky in Minecraft ©  social media

The Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) has announced a virtual gathering on a Minecraft server, where a giant bust of its late founder, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, was created.

The upcoming event was proposed on Thursday by MP Andrey Svintsov in a social media post. He described Zhirinovsky’s effigy as a “200-meter monument to the founder of LDPR,” which unfortunately does not resemble the man that much due to the inherent limitations of the game.

Minecraft is a popular game in which the world is represented by cubic building blocks and characters. The engine is used by many people who seek to create art and architecture that transcends the game’s limitations.

The server advertised by Svintsov features a giant bust of the late LDPR founder placed on a pedestal with the party’s name on it. The MP said he expects the “unknown sculptor” to improve their work before May 1.

The politician urged supporters of the nationalist party to log on and hold a rally in front of the statue on International Labor Day. The proposed gathering “will confirm the image of the LDPR as the leading digital party,” he said.

Moscow street named after controversial far-right politician

Zhirinovsky, a veteran of the Russian political scene known for his incendiary rhetoric and flamboyant behavior, passed away in April 2022 from Covid-19 complications. A real-life statue of the politician was unveiled earlier this month at his grave in Moscow.

The LDPR previously announced plans to launch an AI-powered chatbot trained on the work and interviews of Zhirinovsky – which would be able to predict what he would have said about current events.

