icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Sep, 2022 20:34
HomeRussia & FSU

Moscow street named after controversial far-right politician

Russia’s capital now has a street named after late ultra-nationalist leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky
Moscow street named after controversial far-right politician
FILE PHOTO. Photo of Vladimir Zhirinovsky pictured at his grave. ©  Sputnik / Kirill Kalinnikov

A street in Moscow has been named after Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the founder and leader of the far-right Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR). The controversial ultra-nationalist politician died in April this year aged 75.

“The unnamed street in western Moscow has been named after Vladimir Zhirinovsky,” the Moscow government said in a statement.

The street is located near the home of the late politician, the LDPR has said, lauding the decision.

“He was often seen there, and many neighbors knew him well, nearby there’s the 814th school, where the home polling station of the founder of the Liberal Democratic Party is located,” the party said in a statement on social media.

We welcome and are heartily glad that the merits of a great man receive such high recognition.

Born Vladimir Volfovich Eidelstein, Zhirinovsky died on April 6 after undergoing treatment for weeks at the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow. The politician has repeatedly run for president, failing, however, to ever get more than 10% of votes.

Zhirinovsky was infamously known for his flamboyant political style, harsh statements and sometimes prophetic political predictions. He repeatedly got embroiled in numerous scandals during his long political career, routinely getting enraged during political debates, throwing swear words at and even brawling with his political opponents.

Top stories

RT Features

How’s Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war
How’s Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war FEATURE
Saints, dog dictatorship and supercops from St. Petersburg: 600 years of Russian comics
Saints, dog dictatorship and supercops from St. Petersburg: 600 years of Russian comics FEATURE
US Psy-Ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught
US Psy-Ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

How’s Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war
How’s Yemen’s Cold War-era revolution set the stage for today’s devastating Western-backed war FEATURE
Saints, dog dictatorship and supercops from St. Petersburg: 600 years of Russian comics
Saints, dog dictatorship and supercops from St. Petersburg: 600 years of Russian comics FEATURE
US Psy-Ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught
US Psy-Ops exposed: Washington isn't concerned about morals, it's worried about getting caught FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Self-determination
0:00
26:22
Domination vs aspiration? Dimitris Konstantakopoulos, political analyst & former adviser to Greek PM Papandreou
0:00
28:53
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies