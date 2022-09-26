Moscow street named after controversial far-right politician

Russia’s capital now has a street named after late ultra-nationalist leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky

A street in Moscow has been named after Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the founder and leader of the far-right Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR). The controversial ultra-nationalist politician died in April this year aged 75.

“The unnamed street in western Moscow has been named after Vladimir Zhirinovsky,” the Moscow government said in a statement.

The street is located near the home of the late politician, the LDPR has said, lauding the decision.

“He was often seen there, and many neighbors knew him well, nearby there’s the 814th school, where the home polling station of the founder of the Liberal Democratic Party is located,” the party said in a statement on social media.

We welcome and are heartily glad that the merits of a great man receive such high recognition.

Born Vladimir Volfovich Eidelstein, Zhirinovsky died on April 6 after undergoing treatment for weeks at the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow. The politician has repeatedly run for president, failing, however, to ever get more than 10% of votes.

Zhirinovsky was infamously known for his flamboyant political style, harsh statements and sometimes prophetic political predictions. He repeatedly got embroiled in numerous scandals during his long political career, routinely getting enraged during political debates, throwing swear words at and even brawling with his political opponents.