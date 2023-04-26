Russia to investigate crimes by French mercenaries

Guns hired from France are suspected of executing Russian POWs in Ukraine, the Investigative Committee says

Russia’s Investigative Committee has announced that it is going to investigate war crimes allegedly committed by French mercenaries fighting against Russian forces on the side of Ukraine.

The agency said on Telegram on Wednesday that, according to its data, citizens of France have been taking part in military action in the infamous Azov nationalist battalion and the 92nd Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

One of the French mercenaries “has published a photo of the execution of three Russian prisoners, who were shot at point-blank range,” the statement read.

“The Investigative Committee will establish all the circumstances of the incident in order to bring to justice those involved in the crime,” the agency said.

Earlier this week, French outlet Mediapart reported that, according to the country’s intelligence services, some 400 French citizens have traveled to Ukraine since the conflict between Moscow and Kiev started in late February 2022. At least 100 of them have taken part in the fighting, including around 30 members of far-right movements, it added.

Last week, two Frenchmen were detained at the Bercy bus station in Paris after returning to France from Ukraine. They were slapped with 15-month prison terms, nine of which were suspended, for having illegal weapons parts on them, according to Le Parisien newspaper.

On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that up to 60 members of the so-called ‘Georgian Legion’ were killed and 20 others wounded in a strike on the Ukrainian-held town of Konstantinovka in Russia’s Donetsk People’s Republic.

The eliminated fighters “were involved in the brutal torture and murder of Russian servicemen near Kiev in March last year,” the ministry claimed.

Thousands of foreign fighters from Poland, Canada, the US, the UK, France, the former Soviet Republics and elsewhere are estimated to have come to Ukraine after the outbreak of the conflict more than a year ago. However, according to the Russian military, most of them have fled the country by now.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Sergey Shoigu said in the fall that around 1,000 soldiers of fortune were still fighting, while more than 2,000 of them have been killed.

Moscow has warned throughout the conflict that mercenaries aren’t viewed as combatants under international law and “the best thing that awaits them if they are captured alive is a trial and maximum prison terms.”