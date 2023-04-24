icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Apr, 2023 11:20
HomeRussia & FSU

Dozens of foreign mercenaries killed in Iskander strike – Russia

Up to 60 members of the so-called ‘Georgian Legion’ were eliminated in Donbass, according to the Defense Ministry
Dozens of foreign mercenaries killed in Iskander strike – Russia
FILE PHOTO: A missile being launched from Russia's Iskander mobile short-range ballistic missile system. ©  Sputnik / Russia's Defence Ministry

Dozens of foreign mercenaries have been killed in a strike on the Ukrainian-held town of Konstantinovka in Russia’s People’s Republic of Donetsk, Moscow has said.

Up to 60 members of the so-called ‘Georgian Legion’ were killed and 15 military vehicles were destroyed in the attack, while 20 other mercenaries were seriously wounded, the ministry’s spokesman, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, announced during a briefing on Monday.

The strike, carried out using the Iskander short-range ballistic missile system, targeted a library in Konstantinovka, which foreign fighters were using for lodging and storing ammunition, he added.

“The eliminated militants of the Georgian Legion were involved in the brutal torture and murder of Russian servicemen near Kiev in March last year,” Konashenkov said.

The Russian military possesses data on every foreign mercenary linked to the killing of Russian POWs, the spokesman claimed. “Every one of them will get their well-deserved retribution,” he added.

Alleged execution of Russian POWs captured on video
Read more
Alleged execution of Russian POWs captured on video

In early April last year, a gruesome video emerged online, which purportedly showed Ukrainian forces executing a wounded Russian soldier while the bodies of several other POWs lay in pools of blood nearby. At least one of the troops in the footage had his hands tied behind his back, and was apparently shot in the head at point-blank range.

The New York Times confirmed the authenticity of the clip, saying it had been filmed on March 30 in a village near Kiev. Ukrainian news agency UNIAN shared the video from the execution site on social media with the caption: “The Georgian Legion is helping the Ukrainians with mopping up Kiev Region.”

One of the members of the Georgian Legion, who was identified among the Kiev troops shown in the footage, had given an interview several days after the incident, vowing that his unit would not be taking any Russian prisoners.

Russia’s Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case over the execution, saying Ukrainian forces had “committed a harsh violation of the Geneva Convention on Prisoners of War.”

READ MORE: UN condemns executions of Russian POWs by Ukrainians

Moscow estimated last year that at least 350 citizens from the former Soviet republic of Georgia had been fighting on the Ukrainian side during the conflict.

Top stories

RT Features

Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life FEATURE
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres FEATURE
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life FEATURE
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres FEATURE
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Seymour Hersh on his BOMBSHELL report of Zelensky embezzling $400 million from US aid to Ukraine
0:00
29:44
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: NATO’s choice
0:00
28:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies