24 Apr, 2023 23:38
Lavrov at UN: Western minority’s place in multilateral world

The Ukraine conflict is about the future of global order, the Russian FM told the UN Security Council
Lavrov at UN: Western minority’s place in multilateral world
©  Russian Foreign Ministry via Sputnik

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov chaired Monday’s session of the UN Security Council, dedicated to “effective multilateralism.” In his opening remarks, he outlined the nature of the current conflict, which he said was really between the UN Charter and the “rules-based order” of the collective West.

Lavrov also noted that the US had effectively denied visas to his accredited media pool, a move to which Moscow has vowed to respond in such a way “to make Americans remember that things should not be done in such a fashion.”

