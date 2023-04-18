icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Apr, 2023 12:33
HomeRussia & FSU

Victory Day ‘Immortal Regiment’ march canceled in Russia

The annual processions dedicated to honoring World War II heroes were axed for “safety reasons”
Victory Day ‘Immortal Regiment’ march canceled in Russia
FILE PHOTO: Participants of the Immortal Regiment march in Moscow. ©  Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov

The annual ‘Immortal Regiment’ procession, during which Russians carry portraits of relatives who fought in World War II, will not be held during this year’s Victory Day festivities amid the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, the organizers have said. 

“For safety reasons, the Immortal Regiment (events) will be held in other formats this year,” Elena Tsunayeva, the co-chair of the event's organizing committee, said on Tuesday.

First held in 2012, the march has become a fixture of May 9 celebrations, when Russians commemorate the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany and its allies.

Last year, more than 1 million people participated in the march on Moscow’s Red Square, while similar processions took place in other cities in Russia and abroad.

The organizers suggested alternative ways to honor war heroes on Victory Day, such as attaching their photos to the side mirrors and rear windows of cars, wearing T-shirts and badges with their photos, and posting them on social media.

READ MORE: Putin makes surprise visit near military front line

Traditional Victory Day military parades were also canceled in Belgorod and Kursk Regions, which share a border with Ukraine, as well as in Crimea. These areas have been shelled and attacked by drones since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine a year ago.

The main military parade on Red Square, meanwhile, will go as planned, the Kremlin said last week.

Top stories

RT Features

Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight FEATURE
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight FEATURE
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Reparations: pros and cons
0:00
27:38
Africa’s broken grids
0:00
25:32
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies