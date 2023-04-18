Putin visits command posts near frontline

The Russian president has made a trip to Kherson Region and the Lugansk People’s Republic, the Kremlin says

President Vladimir Putin has visited two command posts in Russia’s newly incorporated territories, where he reviewed the progress of the military operation against Ukrainian forces, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

According to the Kremlin, Putin traveled to the command center of the ‘Dnieper’ battlegroup located “in the Kherson area.” He received reports from the group’s commander, Colonel General Oleg Makarevich, and Colonel General Mikhail Teplinsky, the commander of Russia’s airborne troops.

The president also made a trip to the Lugansk People’s Republic, where he visited the ‘Vostok’ (East) command center of the National Guard. Putin discussed the situation in the area with top military officials, including Colonel General Aleksandr Lapin.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW