icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Apr, 2023 07:40
HomeRussia & FSU

Donbass town comes under deadly Ukrainian shelling

Four people were killed in Yasinovataya in Donetsk People’s Republic, DPR head Denis Pushilin says
Donbass town comes under deadly Ukrainian shelling
FILE PHOTO: A home damaged by shelling in the town of Yasinovataya. ©  Sputnik / Sergey Averin

Four people, including a child, were killed when the town of Yasinovataya in Russia’s Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) was shelled by Ukrainian forces on Friday, the acting head of the region, Denis Pushilin, has said.

“There has been more shelling of residential areas in the republic,” Pushilin wrote on Telegram.

Four civilians lost their lives, including a seven-year-old girl, while at least ten others were injured, he added.

Emergency services were deployed to the scene, with the wounded being provided with the necessary assistance, the DPR leader added.

Yasinovataya has a population of around 37,000 and is located 25km north of the republic’s capital, Donetsk. The settlement hosts a major railway station.

Ukraine used NATO ammunition to kill Donetsk civilians – Russia
Read more
Ukraine used NATO ammunition to kill Donetsk civilians – Russia

“During the holidays, the enemy has intensified the shelling… Be careful,” Pushilin warned the public. Orthodox Christians are celebrating Easter on Sunday.

Ukraine launched a total of 23 attacks against settlements in the DPR on Friday, during which 108 rounds from both multiple rocket launchers and 155mm artillery were fired, local authorities stated.

In addition to Yasinovataya, Donetsk and the settlements of Gorlovka, Panteleymonovka, Vladimirovka, and Peski were targeted. In Peski, one person was reportedly wounded by the shelling.

The DPR was incorporated into Russia last October together with the People’s Republic of Lugansk and Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions, following referendums in which the local populations voted overwhelmingly in favor of the step.

Top stories

RT Features

'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Anas Alhajji on the energy war: US sanctions on Russia a JOKE, a game of musical chairs
0:00
28:33
The lost reality of Reagan’s Star Wars program
0:00
26:56
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies