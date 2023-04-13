FSB names mastermind of military blogger bombing

A Ukrainian man was behind the assassination of Vladlen Tatarsky in St. Petersburg, the security agency has said

A Ukrainian man named Yury Denisov was the person who organized the bomb assassination of Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, the Russian security service FSB has said.

He came to Russia from Kiev via Latvia in February, provided the explosive device used in the murder, and left Russia in early April right after the crime, the agency said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the FSB, Denisov used an intermediary to deliver the bomb to Darya Trepova, the woman who brought it to the St. Petersburg cafe where Tatarsky was holding a talk on April 2. The bomb went off, killing the man and injuring dozens of other people. The mastermind left Russia the next day, traveling through Armenia and Turkey, the FSB said.

Before the assassination was carried out, Denisov spent some time in the Moscow Region, where he was collecting intelligence on Tatarsky, the statement added. Russia is in the process of putting out an international arrest warrant on the suspect.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW