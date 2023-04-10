icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Apr, 2023 15:13
HomeRussia & FSU

Russian officials suggest lifting Twitter ban

Calls come after the platform lifted restrictions on accounts linked to the Russian government
Russian officials suggest lifting Twitter ban
©  Fabian Sommer / picture alliance via Getty Images

Several high-ranking Russian officials have suggested unblocking Twitter after the social media giant removed restrictions on accounts affiliated with the country’s government. 

On Monday, Anton Gorelkin, the deputy head of the State Duma committee on information policy, described Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s decision on the matter as a “miracle.” He noted that users were now once again free to read posts published by the Kremlin, Russia’s Foreign Ministry, Moscow’s embassies abroad and other state institutions.

With regard to the platform’s new policies, he went on to suggest that it was “high time” to reconsider the ban on Twitter in Russia, where the site has been blocked since last spring. 

“If the social network seeks neutrality, we should resume dialogue with it and continue working within the framework of Russian law,” he wrote on Telegram. According to the MP, Twitter may once again become a convenient platform for Russian officials to explain Moscow’s view on global affairs to Western audiences.

He expressed hope that Musk wouldn’t change his mind due to pressure from Western media outlets, “who have already begun to resent and claim that they receive too little money from the authorities to be considered pro-government.”  

Ekaterina Mizulina, the head of the Safe Internet League and member of the Russian Civic Chamber, also voiced support for the move. She said that Twitter had changed its policies “regarding the dissemination of banned content” and eliminated censorship against Russian state-affiliated accounts – a move that she said had left the US fuming. 

The platform is demonstrating a new approach to work following Elon Musk’s purchase. I believe that Russia can start working on revising the decision to restrict the platform’s operations.

Musk has already faced criticism over his move to lift the restrictions against Russia-linked accounts. On Sunday, he rejected calls to crack down on the account of former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev by saying that “all news is to some degree propaganda. Let people decide for themselves.”

Twitter slapped restrictions on Russian state-affiliated accounts in April 2022 after Moscow started its military operation in Ukraine. It claimed that it would “not amplify or recommend government accounts belonging to states that limit access to free information and are engaged in armed interstate conflict.” 

READ MORE: Musk responds to criticism over Medvedev tweet

The platform’ policies started to change only after Musk completed his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company last fall. 

Twitter has been banned in Russia since March 2022 over what the nation’s media watchdog, Roskomnadzor, described as spreading misinformation about the Ukraine conflict.

Top stories

RT Features

This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
‘More SVB-style bank crashes likely’: Will Western banking crisis implode the global economy? (Daniel Lacalle)
0:00
29:0
Anonymous sources
0:00
28:49
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies