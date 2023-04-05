icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Apr, 2023 18:28
HomeRussia & FSU

NATO member reinstates conscription

Latvia’s parliament has voted to bring back mandatory military service, citing the conflict in Ukraine
NATO member reinstates conscription
File photo: Latvian soldiers march in Riga, November 18, 2009. ©  Getty Images/imantsu

Latvia voted on Wednesday to reintroduce compulsory military service, effective immediately. Lawmakers in Riga approved the measure by a 68-11 vote. The Baltic state had abolished the draft by unanimous consent in 2006, but former defense minister Artis Pabriks proposed reinstating it due to the fighting in Ukraine.

The law creates a State Defense Service (VAD) and provides for both military and civilian alternative service. It requires men born after January 1, 2004 to report for duty within a year of turning 18. Anyone between the ages of 18 and 27, including women, can report voluntarily. The first call-up is scheduled for July 1.

A recruiting center in Riga will be open to volunteers through May 15, according to state media. By January 2024, the government will send summons through “random selection.” Conscription will be extended to Latvian citizens living abroad in 2027. The new law makes evading the mandatory service a criminal offense.

Volunteers will have a choice of serving 11 months in the regular military, five years in just the National Guard – with at least 28 days every year for drills – or enrolling in a five-year reserve officer candidate school. There are also provisions for full-time service in a civilian capacity.

Kremlin responds to latest NATO expansion
Read more
Kremlin responds to latest NATO expansion

Conscripts will receive a salary of €300 a month as well as food, uniforms, and lodging. Volunteers are also eligible for a €1,100 bonus at the end of their 11 months. Those who fail to answer the summons, however, will be fined up to €350.

The law provides exemptions for those who fail the health exam, sole guardians of minor children or caretakers of dependents, dual citizens who served elsewhere, police and prison guards, and persons convicted of a “serious or especially serious crime.”

The former Soviet republic joined the EU and NATO in 2004 and abolished conscription by unanimous vote in 2006. Its armed forces were repurposed to serve in US-led overseas expeditions, including Kosovo, Afghanistan and Iraq. With a population of 1.82 million, it currently has less than 17,000 active-duty personnel, with a reserve estimated at 36,000.

Top stories

RT Features

A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa FEATURE
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks FEATURE
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa FEATURE
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks FEATURE
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Illegal firearm sales in South Africa
0:00
28:25
CrossTalk: Tipping the scales
0:00
24:46
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies