US ally welcomes Russian Navy frigate

Ukrainian plane crashes in Russian border region – FSB
5 Apr, 2023 16:09
The Admiral Gorshkov has dropped anchor in Saudi Arabia's port of Jeddah for the first time in ten years, Moscow reports 
Russia's Admiral Gorshkov frigate. ©  Sputnik/Russian Defence Ministry

Russian Navy ships have paid a visit to Saudi Arabia for the first time in around a decade, the Russian military said on Wednesday. In late March, the detachment, which consists of the frigate Admiral Gorshkov and the medium sea tanker Kama, dropped anchor off the coast of the East African nation of Djibouti. 

According to a statement released by Russia’s Western Military District, the two vessels “made a working visit to the port of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.” 

During their stay, the ships will replenish their fuel, drinking water, and food supplies, Russian military officials added.  

The frigate, which can carry state-of-the-art Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles, and the accompanying medium sea tanker began their voyage in January of this year, departing from the main base of Russia’s Northern Fleet, Severomorsk. 

The detachment has since participated in two international naval exercises in the Indian Ocean, as well as the Arabian Sea, crossing the equator twice, the statement read. 

From March 26 to 28, the two vessels were moored at the international seaport of Djibouti, with the aim of enhancing military cooperation between the two countries. 

READ MORE: Saudi Arabia makes move towards Russia-China bloc

Djibouti and Moscow discussed, among other things, “issues related to ensuring safe navigation” off the coast of Africa and in the Red Sea region.

 

