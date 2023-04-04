icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Apr, 2023 09:53
Man survives 19-story fall (VIDEO)

The resident of the Russian city of Voronezh landed on a parked vehicle after tumbling from a window
Man survives 19-story fall (VIDEO)
©  RIA Novosti

A Russian man has survived a fall from the 19th floor of a building after he landed on top of a parked car. A video online showed rescuers in the city of Voronezh attending to the victim, who was apparently drunk. Some reports have claimed the man may have jumped.  

Local media outlets reported that the man is 41 years old. According to witnesses, he was seen shouting unintelligibly from the balcony of a 19-story apartment, before falling and landing on a parked Nissan X-Trail. It is unknown if he was a tenant of the residential complex where the incident took place. 

In a video, the man could be seen walking to an ambulance with the help of medics. According to sources within the emergency services, he was taken to the hospital in a serious condition with head and spinal injuries. Some reports have claimed that he continued to sing on his way to the hospital.

