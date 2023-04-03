icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Kiev behind murder of Russian military blogger – Moscow
3 Apr, 2023 09:38
HomeRussia & FSU

Kiev behind murder of Russian military blogger – Moscow

The Ukrainian authorities planned Sunday’s bombing of a St. Petersburg café, officials have said
Kiev behind murder of Russian military blogger – Moscow
Police officers stand guard near a cafe damaged by an explosion which killed military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky (real name Maxim Fomin) in Saint Petersburg, Russia. ©  Sputnik / Alexei Danichev

The blast in St. Petersburg that killed military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was orchestrated by Ukraine, Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAK) said on Monday. It described the murder as “a terrorist attack.” 

Tatarsky, whose real name was Maksim Fomin, was hosting a live event with his followers in a café in the city’s historical center on Sunday when a bomb went off, killing him and wounding more than 30 others.

According to the NAK, Kiev used “individuals who collaborated with [Alexey] Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation [FBK]” to carry out the attack. Officials described suspect Darya Trepova, who was detained on Monday, as an “active supporter” of the FBK.

Navalny, an anti-corruption campaigner and opposition figure, founded the FBK in 2011. The organization was labeled by the authorities as ‘extremist’ and banned in Russia in 2021. Navalny is currently serving a prison sentence for an embezzlement conviction. He accused Russian officials of trying to poison him after suddenly falling ill on a domestic flight in 2020. The Kremlin denied any involvement in the incident.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Top stories

RT Features

Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks FEATURE
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image FEATURE
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks FEATURE
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image FEATURE
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
‘Australia risks becoming Asian Ukraine as US’ proxy warrior against China’ – ex-Australian ambassador
0:00
31:4
‘Hungary’ for (Samantha) Power
0:00
27:21
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies