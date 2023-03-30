icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Wall Street Journal reporter detained, accused of espionage – FSB
30 Mar, 2023 07:47
HomeRussia & FSU

Wall Street Journal reporter detained, accused of espionage – FSB

Evan Gershkovich was detained in Russia for allegedly trying to obtain state secrets, the security service said
Wall Street Journal reporter detained, accused of espionage – FSB

A correspondent working for the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) in Russia has been detained in the city of Ekaterinburg in the Urals, the FSB security service announced on Thursday.

Evan Gershkovich, who covers news from Russia, Ukraine and other parts of the former USSR for the American newspaper, was accused of trying to collect intelligence at a defense factory in violation of Russia’s laws on state secrets, the statement said. The journalist is now faces between 10 and 20 years in prison on espionage charges.

The FSB alleged that Gershkovich, a US citizen who had obtained the necessary journalistic credentials from the Foreign Ministry to work in Russia, “acted in the interest of the US government” when he sought to obtain classified information. He was arrested “during an attempt to receive” the intelligence, the statement added.

Before joining the WSJ, Gershkovich was a reporter for Agence France-Presse and the Moscow Times, and a news assistant at the New York Times, according to his bio.

Top stories

RT Features

Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image FEATURE
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life FEATURE
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image FEATURE
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life FEATURE
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of infertility
0:00
24:51
Banks or Ponzi schemes?
0:00
28:41
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies