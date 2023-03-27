icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Mar, 2023 21:54
Photos of Gagarin’s fatal crash released

Previously unseen footage shows the 1968 jet catastrophe
Yuri Gagarin pictured inside cockpit of a MiG-15 jet. ©  rgantd.ru

The Russian State Archive published on Monday the first ever photographs of the site where the world’s first cosmonaut, Yuri Gagarin, died.

The space pioneer was killed in a jet catastrophe 55 years ago alongside Vladimir Seregin, a renowned test pilot and WW2 veteran. The two were piloting a trainer jet, the Mig-15UTI, which crashed on March 27, 1968, in Russia’s Vladimir Region during a routine flight.

They were killed at the scene, with the aircraft disintegrating upon impact. The official cause of the crash has never been officially announced, leading to a wide array of theories ranging from a piloting error or a collision with a weather balloon to KGB involvement and even a UFO encounter.

The previously-unseen photos, taken by the investigating commission the next day, show mangled pieces of the plane scattered at the crash site – but they hardly shed any more light on the tragic death of the first cosmonaut.

RT
©  rgantd.ru

The plane was torn apart in the crash, with the silhouette of the two-seater plane hardly recognizable in the mangled debris.

RT
©  rgantd.ru

The freshly-released photos also include a picture from Gagarin’s funeral. Both the cosmonaut and his co-pilot were buried in Moscow’s iconic Red Square by the Kremlin, receiving the best state funeral possible in the Soviet era.

RT
©  rgantd.ru

