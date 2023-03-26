icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Mar, 2023 14:43
HomeRussia & FSU

Three injured in drone attack in Russia – authorities

A town in Tula Region has reportedly been attacked by a drone filled with explosives, emergency services have confirmed
Three injured in drone attack in Russia – authorities
A fragment found at the explosion site in Kireevsk, Tula region. ©  photo of an eyewitness

A drone filled with explosives has struck the town of Kireevsk in Russia’s Tula Region, local emergency services told the news agency RIA Novosti on Sunday. The resulting explosion left at least three people injured and three residential buildings damaged.

A video published by RIA Novosti shows a massive crater at the alleged scene of the explosion and several damaged single-floor buildings nearby. No drone wreckage can be seen in the footage, though. 

Those affected by the blast received light injuries and have already been administered the necessary medical treatment, Tula Region’s Security Committee told the news outlet RBK. The scene has been cordoned off by security forces. According to the Committee, there is “no danger to the local population or infrastructure.”

Rockets shot down over Russian city – governor
Read more
Rockets shot down over Russian city – governor

The unmanned aerial aircraft (UAV) used in the attack was allegedly a Soviet-made Tu-141 Strizh (‘Swift’) reconnaissance drone. This particular UAV is used by Ukraine's armed forces. 

The Russian regions of Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk, which all border Ukraine, have been targeted by numerous drone and missile attacks by Kiev’s forces since the start of the Russian military operation last February.

In early March, the governor of Tula Region, which is located further away to the northeast from Russia’s border with Ukraine, ordered increased security measures in the wake of the attacks on Russian soil.

Neither Russia nor Ukraine has so far officially commented on who might have been behind the Sunday attack.

Top stories

RT Features

‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
What would we do with no more CO2?
0:00
26:44
The Great New Deal? Talmiz Ahmad, India’s Former Ambassador to Saudi Arabia
0:00
29:23
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies