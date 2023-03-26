icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Mar, 2023 15:19
HomeRussia & FSU

West building WWII Axis-style alliance – Putin

The push to create a “global NATO” resembles the actions of Nazi Germany, Italy, and Japan in the 1930s, the Russian president has said
West building WWII Axis-style alliance – Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin participates in an annual extended meeting of the Board of the Russian Interior Ministry in Moscow on March 20, 2023. ©  Alexey NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / AFP

Western countries are seeking to put together new global alliances reminiscent of those forged by the Axis powers prior to World War Two, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

Speaking in an interview with Russia 1 TV aired on Saturday, the Russian leader dismissed claims that Moscow and Beijing are forming a military bloc that could threaten the West. He described the cooperation between the two as “transparent,” adding that Russia and China make no secret about their ties in various spheres, including defense.

Meanwhile, Putin continued, the US is creating new alliances, citing NATO’s new Strategic Concept as an example of such efforts. “It directly stipulates that NATO is going to develop relations with nations in the Asia-Pacific region, including New Zealand, Australia and South Korea,” he said.

The bloc also announced that it would endeavor to create what Putin called “a global NATO,” adding that the UK and Japan recently signed a reciprocal military access agreement.

Russia outproducing West's ammunition supplies to Kiev – Putin
Read more
Russia outproducing West's ammunition supplies to Kiev – Putin

“That’s why Western analysts themselves – not us – are saying that the West is starting to build a new axis similar to the one that was created back in the 30s by the fascist regimes in Germany and Italy, and militaristic Japan.” 

The US-led military bloc approved the new concept at the Madrid summit of the bloc last June, while describing Russia as the “most significant and direct threat” to NATO amid the Ukraine conflict. In a first, it also addressed the challenges stemming from China, claiming that Beijing’s “hybrid and cyber operations and its confrontational rhetoric” target the alliance’s security.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated at the time that while NATO regards Moscow as a threat, such an assessment is unfounded. The concept was also denounced by China, which claims that this document distorts facts, is tainted with a Cold War mentality, and smears Beijing’s foreign policy.

Top stories

RT Features

‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
What would we do with no more CO2?
0:00
26:44
The Great New Deal? Talmiz Ahmad, India’s Former Ambassador to Saudi Arabia
0:00
29:23
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies