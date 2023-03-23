icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Mar, 2023 08:47
Russia launches military satellite

The rocket took off from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in the northern Arkhangelsk Region
Russia launches military satellite
FILE PHOTO: A Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a military satellite blasts off the Plesetsk Cosmodrome. ©  Sputnik / Russia's Defense Ministry

Russia’s Aerospace Forces successfully launched a military satellite into space on Thursday morning, the country’s Defense Ministry has announced.

According to a statement, a Soyuz-2.1a carrier blasted off at 9:40am local time (06:40 GMT) from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in the northern Arkhangelsk Region, which partially lies beyond the Arctic Circle.

The rocket had “a spacecraft in the interests of the Russian Ministry of Defense” aboard, the statement read. No further details were provided about the launch or the satellite itself.

It is the first launch of a Soyuz-2.1a rocket from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome this year. In 2022, the base was the venue for 13 out of 22 space launches by Russia.

So far this year, Russia has already sent five missions into space, with three of them involving Soyuz rockets.

