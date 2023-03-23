icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Mar, 2023 08:17
HomeRussia & FSU

Bloc's members must arm Ukraine for long term – NATO

The conflict with Russia is attritional, so members should boost defense spending, Jens Stoltenberg has warned
Bloc's members must arm Ukraine for long term – NATO
FILE PHOTO: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg ©  Kay Nietfeld / picture alliance via Getty Images

Ukraine’s foreign backers should be prepared to maintain their military support for a long time, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said.

“The need [for weapons] will continue to be there, because this is a war of attrition; this is about industrial capacity to sustain the support,” the official told the Guardian newspaper on Wednesday.

He noted that Ukraine’s expenditure of munitions in the conflict with Russia has outpaced the production capacity of the nations arming Kiev. The NATO chief urged members of the US-led bloc to beef up their military spending to at least the target level of 2% GDP, to sustain the war effort.

Moscow, Stoltenberg claimed, is also running low on weapons, despite boosting its manufacturing, and is seeking arms from other nations, including Iran and North Korea. Such claims have repeatedly been made by Western officials, also with reference to China, but Russia and those countries have all denied any such supplies.

West must brace for protracted Ukraine conflict – Scholz
Read more
West must brace for protracted Ukraine conflict – Scholz

Stoltenberg also criticized Beijing’s attempt to mediate in the conflict and broker a peace agreement. Beijing, he insisted, needs to “understand Ukraine’s perspectives” and “engage with President [Vladimir] Zelenskiy directly.”

China-Ukraine relations reportedly suffered a serious blow after the Zelensky government blocked the purchase of Ukrainian aerospace giant Motor Sich by a Chinese firm. The deal was effectively stopped in January 2021, when Kiev imposed sanctions on the Chinese businessmen behind them, prohibiting the transfer of assets.

Earlier this week, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz issued a similar warning on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, saying Western powers should “prepare ourselves that it can last a long time.”

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has also said he expects a drawn-out conflict. Discussing the confrontation between Western nations and Russia, he said that “years, even decades to come will not be calm”.

But unlike Stoltenberg, Medvedev blamed Western nations for the hostilities. The “Anglosaxon world” cannot tolerate a sovereign Russia whose policies it can no longer influence in the way it did in the 1990s, he stated in an interview released on Wednesday. He claimed the Western goal is to split Russia into smaller pieces, which could then be demilitarized and exploited.

“Some of those pieces could even join NATO, especially if they agree to share in our natural wealth,” Medvedev added.

Top stories

RT Features

‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Rishi Sunak's odd rise to power
0:00
27:0
What to do with Biowaste?
0:00
26:49
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies