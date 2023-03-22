icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Mar, 2023 09:35
HomeRussia & FSU

UK’s depleted uranium plan threatens all of Europe – Moscow

The Ukraine conflict could descend into a fight “to the last European,” a top Russian lawmaker has warned
UK’s depleted uranium plan threatens all of Europe – Moscow
Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin. ©  Sputnik/Vladimir Fedorenko

The British decision to supply depleted uranium munitions to Kiev is part of a dangerous trend that makes the Ukraine conflict a threat to the whole of Europe, Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin has warned.

“The war to the last Ukrainian could become a war to the last European,” the politician said in a social media post. Numerous Russian officials have claimed that Kiev’s Western backers are prepared to sacrifice every Ukrainian for their geopolitical interests.

Volodin argued that Kiev’s acquisition of depleted uranium munitions, which can contaminate the battlefield and cause health risks for generations to come, could become a stepping stone to even more dangerous weapons.

The next step “could be the use of a dirty bomb by the Kiev regime or the deployment of a tactical nuclear weapon,” added Volodin.

Putin warns UK against supplying depleted uranium to Ukraine
Read more
Putin warns UK against supplying depleted uranium to Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin expressed concern about the British decision earlier this week, warning that Russia “will be forced to react accordingly, bearing in mind that the collective West has already started to use weapons with a nuclear component.”

The Russian military claimed last October that two organizations in Ukraine had been given instructions to build a so-called ‘dirty bomb’, using materials that Kiev has had access to since it was part of the Soviet Union. The Russian Defense Ministry provided a list of locations in Ukraine where nuclear fuel and nuclear waste is present.

A dirty bomb has a conventional explosive core surrounded by a radioactive jacket, and when detonated, it causes serious contamination.

Kiev denied the allegations and invited the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN’s nuclear watchdog, to inspect several of its atomic facilities, including the Eastern Mineral Enrichment Plant in Dnepropetrovsk Region and the Institute for Nuclear Research in the Ukrainian capital.

READ MORE: Nuclear Ukraine? Amid 'concerns' over alleged Russian threat, the world overlooks the real danger

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi reported in November that monitors found no evidence of undeclared activities at those two locations or a third site, a rocket-building plant in the city of Dnepr.

The British government announced on Monday that it will send Ukraine armor-piercing rounds containing depleted uranium, alongside Challenger 2 main battle tanks that had already been promised.

Top stories

RT Features

‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Documenting the prisoners of Guantanamo Bay
0:00
27:2
CrossTalk: Practicing multipolarity
0:00
24:57
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies