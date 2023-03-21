icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Mar, 2023 13:54
Police injured breaking up cat and dog fight

Russian officers had to rescue a canine comrade from a feisty feline
Two members of a police convoy in Russia were reportedly injured while springing to the defense of a fellow canine officer that was ambushed by a vicious assailant – a feral cat.

The dramatic fight, which was reported on Tuesday by several Russian media outlets, reportedly happened in the city of Dmitrov in Moscow Region.

The two human officers and their four-legged comrade were escorting some detainees to a precinct when a local feline either “provoked” or “attacked” the police dog, according to sources.

The two sergeants, identified in some reports as Maksim Andronov and Pavel Bezruk, suffered minor injuries to their hands as they rushed to break up the fight. They also suffered a few bites, presumably by the civilian aggressor and not the trained officer of the law.

READ MORE: PETA demands end to ‘Havana syndrome’ animal testing

According to media outlets, the dog was not hurt in the altercation. The cat reportedly escaped the long arm of the law. The fate of the human detainees was not depicted.

Top stories

RT Features

‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent FEATURE

