icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Mar, 2023 18:16
HomeRussia & FSU

Vegan fitness coach charged after baby son dies from suspected malnutrition

The Russian guru claims he lives healthily on fruit, vegetables and sun rays
Vegan fitness coach charged after baby son dies from suspected malnutrition
©  Instagram/yarilo_drug

A Russian self-styled personal growth coach who advocates a vegan lifestyle has been arrested in connection with the death of his one-month-old son. The child died from apparent malnutrition and a lack of medical treatment.

Maksim Lyutyy, a 43-year-old resident of a village near the Black Sea resort of Sochi, has been placed in pre-trial custody after being charged on Sunday at a local court. 

The mother of the child, Oksana Mironova, was moved from jail to house arrest last week. The infant was pronounced dead on March 8 when his parents took him to the hospital. The child was born at the couple’s home on February 11, investigators said. 

Lyutyy is a fitness coach who provides advice to 64,000 followers on his Instagram page. He reportedly invited clients to a $500 retreat, where he would explain his method for staying fit and living to the age of 150. The technique reportedly involves abstaining from animal products and cooked food, and complementing fruits and vegetables with the direct absorption of solar energy. 

Russian social media stars face jail in $4 million tax probe
Read more
Russian social media stars face jail in $4 million tax probe

The coach claimed that he developed his approach after experiencing a spiritual awakening during a trip to India, and said he improved his health by quitting tobacco, alcohol and drugs thanks to the method.

Lyutyy and Mironova, who is in her mid-30s, were apparently mistrustful of the authorities and the healthcare system, and the fitness instructor is said to have assisted the delivery of the baby despite not being a certified medic. 

The child did not undergo the routine medical checks required for babies in Russia, and his very existence came as a surprise to officials. The couple also allegedly refused to call a doctor when the boy’s health began to deteriorate in the days prior to his death.

Lyutyy is suspected of subjecting the child to his specialist diet, denying him milk or formula. He also allegedly forced the infant to endure several 24-hour periods without food, purportedly to boost his resolve.

The charge against Lyutyy qualifies his actions as criminal and akin to physical abuse, but the allegation does not state that he caused his son’s death. 

Lyutyy is facing up to seven years in prison if convicted. Mironova was charged with causing death through negligence, which is punishable by up to two years in prison.

Top stories

RT Features

‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent
The battle for African hearts and minds: Here's why the West is upset about Russia's growing influence on the continent FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The role of religion in global politics
0:00
27:5
Iraq War 20th anniversary: ‘Shock & Awe’ architect says invasion was Desert Storm on steroids
0:00
28:52
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies