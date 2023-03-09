icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Mar, 2023 09:35
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukrainian ‘terrorist attack’ foiled – Transnistria officials

The leader of Moldova’s breakaway region was the target of an assassination plot, media reports claim
Ukrainian ‘terrorist attack’ foiled – Transnistria officials
FILE PHOTO: Police officers at the checkpoint 'Varnitsa – Bendery' ensure the passage of cars from Transnistria to Moldova. ©  Sputnik / Evgeny Odinokov

Security officials in Moldova’s breakaway region of Transnistria have claimed that they foiled “a terrorist attack” targeting prominent local figures that was allegedly planned by neighboring Ukraine. Suspects have been detained and are being interrogated, the region’s State Security Ministry (MGB) said on Thursday. Transnistria borders Ukraine from the southwest.

RIA Novosti cited a source as saying that the culprits wanted to rig a vehicle with explosives and bomb the motorcade of Transnistrian President Vadim Krasnoselsky.

Anatoly Guretsky, Transnistria’s top prosecutor, was quoted as saying that an attack was planned in the region’s capital, Tiraspol.

Local news outlets published a video of what appears to be the interrogation of a suspect described as a man named Vyacheslav Kisnichan. It was said that he was born in Tiraspol and moved to Ukraine two decades ago. Kisnichan reportedly began to work for the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and had been trained by its agents.

Ex-Soviet state wants Russian peacekeepers to leave
Read more
Ex-Soviet state wants Russian peacekeepers to leave

Transnistria made its first moves to secede from Moldova during the breakup of the Soviet Union. Russians and Ukrainians, who make up 60% of the region’s population, resisted Moldova’s attempts to unite with Romania. In 1992, the Moldovan authorities unsuccessfully tried to reclaim Transnistria by force, after which the region remained de facto independent from Chisinau.

Around 400 Russian peacekeepers are observing the ceasefire between Moldovan and local forces in Transnistria. A Russian military base has also remained in the region since Soviet times.

Top stories

RT Features

Back in the USSR: 15-minute cities have unleashed a wave of conspiracy theories, but the concept is borrowed from a Soviet idea
Back in the USSR: 15-minute cities have unleashed a wave of conspiracy theories, but the concept is borrowed from a Soviet idea FEATURE
Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country
Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country FEATURE
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Back in the USSR: 15-minute cities have unleashed a wave of conspiracy theories, but the concept is borrowed from a Soviet idea
Back in the USSR: 15-minute cities have unleashed a wave of conspiracy theories, but the concept is borrowed from a Soviet idea FEATURE
Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country
Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country FEATURE
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Is there more than one power ruling the world?
0:00
27:20
The Cost of vaccine injuries
0:00
26:46
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies