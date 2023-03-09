icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Mar, 2023 09:31
HomeRussia & FSU

Drone downed in Russian border region – governor

A “plane-type” unmanned aircraft was intercepted in Bryansk Region, the top local official has reported
Drone downed in Russian border region – governor
FILE PHOTO: A Russian Pantsir-S1 air defense system in action. ©  Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko

The Russian military has shot down a drone over the Bryansk Region, which borders Ukraine, its governor, Aleksandr Bogomaz, has claimed. There were no casualties or damage on the ground, according to a brief statement posted on social media on Thursday.

The unmanned aircraft was destroyed by Russian air defenses near the village of Navlya, some 45km south of the regional capital city of Bryansk, and was a “plane-type” drone, the governor explained.

In a separate incident, Ukrainian forces shelled the border village of Rakovka, damaging a resident’s home and a household outbuilding, Bogomaz said.

Bryansk Region has suffered from regular Ukrainian attacks, most of which involve cross-border shelling or drones. However, a week ago the region was targeted by a group of gunmen in an incursion.

READ MORE: Air defenses repel Ukrainian strike over Russia – governor

Russia’s security agency, the FSB, reported that the group killed two civilians and injured two others, including a child, and also robbed locals and planted explosives before retreating.

Russian President Vladimir Putin branded the incursion a terrorist attack and noted that it was just the latest in a series of such plots carried out by Kiev.

Top stories

RT Features

Back in the USSR: 15-minute cities have unleashed a wave of conspiracy theories, but the concept is borrowed from a Soviet idea
Back in the USSR: 15-minute cities have unleashed a wave of conspiracy theories, but the concept is borrowed from a Soviet idea FEATURE
Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country
Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country FEATURE
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Back in the USSR: 15-minute cities have unleashed a wave of conspiracy theories, but the concept is borrowed from a Soviet idea
Back in the USSR: 15-minute cities have unleashed a wave of conspiracy theories, but the concept is borrowed from a Soviet idea FEATURE
Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country
Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country FEATURE
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Is there more than one power ruling the world?
0:00
27:20
The Cost of vaccine injuries
0:00
26:46
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies