7 Mar, 2023 16:06
Russia and Ukraine conduct prisoner swap

The Russian Defense Ministry reported the return of 90 servicemen, while Kiev says it got back 130
Russia and Ukraine conduct prisoner swap
Russian servicemen released from Ukrainian captivity in the latest prisoner swap between the two countries, March 7, 2023. ©  Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation

Some 220 troops have been released from captivity as Russia and Ukraine conducted the latest in a series of prisoner swaps, the Russian Defense Ministry and the Presidential Office in Kiev reported on Tuesday.

The ministry said it managed to secure the return of 90 of its servicemen, who were in “mortal danger” while in captivity. It’s noted that all those who were released will be transported to Moscow, where they will be provided with all necessary medical and psychological assistance.

Meanwhile, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andrey Yermak, wrote on Telegram that 130 people had been returned to the Ukrainian side – 126 servicemen and four servicewomen.

He noted that these soldiers were members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, National Guardsmen, border guards, and state special transport service. Yermak also stated that, of the 130 prisoners, 87 were Mariupol defenders, and 71 were from the Azovstal steel plant, which was the final battleground for the city in the spring of 2022.

Most of the people returned to the Ukrainian side have serious injuries, Yermak claimed, adding that all necessary assistance would be provided to them.

The last prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine took place on February 16. Then, Moscow received 101 servicemen while 100 military personnel and one civilian were returned to Kiev. That same month, with mediation efforts by the United Arab Emirates, Russia also secured the release of 63 prisoners of war, including persons of a “sensitive category,” while Kiev reported the return of 116 people.

