icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Mar, 2023 12:34
HomeRussia & FSU

Latvian court keeps Russian media editor under arrest

Sputnik Latvia editor-in-chief Marat Kasem stands accused of espionage and dodging sanctions
Latvian court keeps Russian media editor under arrest
Sputnik Latvia editor-in-chief Marat Kasem. ©  Sputnik/Nina Zotina

A court in Riga has rejected an appeal against the pre-trial detention of journalist Marat Kasem, meaning he can be kept in a Latvian prison for at least two more months, his Russian employer has reported.

Kasem’s defense team had sought to overturn a January court order keeping him behind bars. Their request for bail and home arrest was denied on Monday, Sputnik Latvia said. Kasem is the editor-in-chief of the outlet.

The Latvian citizen was declared persona non grata in 2019 and deported to Russia, but in late December violated a ban prohibiting him from returning home. He said he wanted to visit his ailing grandmother, but was arrested before he could do so. The elderly woman passed away in late January, as Kasem was being held in Riga’s central city prison.

The Latvian government has accused the man of espionage and of violating anti-Russian sanctions, according to his lawyer, Stanislovas Tomas. He said the alleged violation came in the form of receiving a salary from Sputnik. The outlet is part of the Russian-government-funded media group Rossiya Segodnya and is banned from broadcasting in the EU. Tomas said his client could face a prison term of up to 20 years in Latvia on espionage charges alone.

READ MORE: Moscow asks UN to intervene in journalist’s prosecution in EU country

Russia has condemned Latvia for its treatment of Kasem, calling it an attack on media freedom. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said his arrest was revenge “by a dictatorial regime” in Riga for the man’s principled journalistic position. Moscow urged the United Nations to intervene on his behalf.

Top stories

RT Features

Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country
Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country FEATURE
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again FEATURE
‘One of Europe’s top right-wing extremists’: Who is the neo-Nazi behind this week’s Ukrainian attack in Russia’s Bryansk Region?
‘One of Europe’s top right-wing extremists’: Who is the neo-Nazi behind this week’s Ukrainian attack in Russia’s Bryansk Region? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country
Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country FEATURE
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again
70 years after Stalin’s death: How Western propaganda has rebranded the Soviet dictator from villain to hero, and back again FEATURE
‘One of Europe’s top right-wing extremists’: Who is the neo-Nazi behind this week’s Ukrainian attack in Russia’s Bryansk Region?
‘One of Europe’s top right-wing extremists’: Who is the neo-Nazi behind this week’s Ukrainian attack in Russia’s Bryansk Region? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Taking care of our Elders: Which countries get it right?
0:00
24:29
Africa's stolen history
0:00
25:32
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies