2 Mar, 2023 09:52
Russian forces eliminating Ukrainian saboteurs that violated border – FSB

The Bryansk regional governor earlier said at least one man had been killed by a group of attackers
Russian forces eliminating Ukrainian saboteurs that violated border – FSB
FILE PHOTO: Assault rifles of members of a group of saboteurs from Ukraine, who were killed by FSB officers during an attempt to cross the Russia's border, lie on the ground in Bryansk region, Russia. ©  Federal Security Service of the Russian / Sputnik

Russian forces are conducting an operation to annihilate a group of Ukrainian saboteurs that intruded across the border into Bryansk region, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday.

In a statement, the service said that “the FSB and the attached forces of the Russian Ministry of Defense are taking measures to destroy armed Ukrainian nationalists who violated the state border” in the Klimovsky district of Bryansk region.

Earlier in the day, Aleksandr Bogomaz, the regional governor, said that a group of Ukrainian operatives had launched a raid into the region’s territory, adding that the group attacked a moving car, killing one person and injuring a ten-year-old child.

Some media reports suggested that the saboteurs also had taken several local residents hostage, a claim that has not been confirmed by local authorities.

Russia’s regions bordering Ukraine have been repeatedly attacked by Ukrainian forces in recent months. On Thursday, Kursk governor Roman Starovoit wrote in a Telegram post that Kiev’s troops had shelled a local village. Kursk officials confirmed that one person was killed in the attack.

 

