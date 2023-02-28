icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Feb, 2023 11:33
Unidentified drone crashes near Moscow

A UAV has reportedly fallen near a Gazprom gas compression station, says Moscow region governor
Unidentified drone crashes near Moscow

An unmanned aerial vehicle has crash-landed near a Gazprom gas facility in the Kolomna region near Moscow, Governor Andrey Vorobyov reported on Tuesday. According to the official, the unidentified drone came down near the village of Gubastovo and appears to have been targeting civilian infrastructure, but failed to cause any damage or casualties.

The governor added that security services and other agencies are investigating the incident and that there is no danger to the population. Earlier media reports also stated that emergency services and bomb squads had been dispatched to the area.

