22 Feb, 2023 15:07
Top Russian official gives opinion on ‘correction’ of political system

There is no need for rapid change, Valentina Matvienko has said
Top Russian official gives opinion on ‘correction’ of political system
Chairman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko ©  Sputnik / Press Service of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation

The Russian political system does not require any significant changes at the moment, the chair of the upper chamber of the national parliament said on Wednesday.

“There is no need for a rapid swing, a correction of the present political architecture,” Valentina Matvienko told lawmakers during a Federation Council session, according to RIA Novosti.

She cited President Vladimir Putin’s pledge that all upcoming elections will be held as planned as a sign of political stability in Russia.

On Tuesday, Putin delivered a keynote speech to the Federal Assembly – as both chambers of the Russian parliament are collectively called – as well as senior government officials and public figures. The president said that “the external challenges and threats” will not endanger “the rights and freedoms” of the citizens guaranteed by the Constitution.

“I would like to emphasize in this context that elections to local and regional government bodies next September and the presidential elections in 2024 will take place in strict accordance with the law and observance of all democratic, constitutional provisions,” Putin stated.

Some parts of Russia, including the capital, are set to hold municipal and regional elections in September to select legislators and provincial heads. Russia’s next presidential election will be held in September 2024.

