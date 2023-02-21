icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Feb, 2023 20:32
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine bans former president’s party

The Party of Regions was outlawed just a day after Joe Biden praised Kiev’s “democracy”
Ukraine bans former president’s party
FILE PHOTO: Rally in support of the 'Party of Regions' in Kiev, Ukraine, 2007. ©  Wikipedia

The party of former president Viktor Yanukovich, once Ukraine’s largest, was banned on Tuesday by a Kiev court acting on a government request. Ukraine’s security services had accused the Party of Regions of illegally signing a 2010 treaty with Russia and “crimes” against the 2014 US-backed coup that ousted Yanukovich.

Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) announced the ban to state media, saying it followed a motion by the Ministry of Justice based on accusations leveled by the SBI and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) against the party.

“In particular, the SBI provided materials regarding the illegal actions of the leadership of the Party of Regions during the signing and ratification of the so-called Kharkov Agreements, as well as crimes committed by them during the events of the Revolution of Dignity,” the agency said.

The 2010 agreement, signed in Kharkov, extended the Russian lease of naval facilities in Crimea through 2042 and gave Ukraine a discount on Russian natural gas supplies. The “Revolution of Dignity” is the name the new Ukrainian government gave the Maidan coup of 2014, which triggered the conflict over Crimea and the Donbass.

Biden’s Kiev trip ‘a slap in the face’ to America – US Congressman
Read more
Biden’s Kiev trip ‘a slap in the face’ to America – US Congressman

The Ukrainian government is “currently determining” the value of the party’s assets, which will be seized under a law enacted in May 2022. It enables President Vladimir Zelensky’s government to ban any party that challenges its official position, in particular when it comes to the conflict with Russia. A court’s decisions are final and cannot be appealed.

The law has been used to ban a dozen parties so far. The largest parliamentary opposition bloc, Opposition Platform – For Life, was outlawed last June.

The Party of Regions was established in 1997 and had grown into Ukraine’s biggest political party by 2006, in response to the 2004 ‘Orange Revolution’ that installed a pro-American government. It practically ceased to operate after the 2014 coup, as Yanukovich and Prime Minister Nikolai Azarov sought asylum in Russia. 

The latest ban comes just a day after US President Joe Biden visited Kiev and compared Ukraine’s government to democracy itself. “Ukraine stands. Democracy stands. America – and the world – stands with Ukraine,” Biden declared after a photo-op with Zelensky.

Top stories

RT Features

Under siege: How has Donbass lived through its first year of official separation from Ukraine?
Under siege: How has Donbass lived through its first year of official separation from Ukraine? FEATURE
The face of a different Russia: Who was Yegor Letov and why did he become a symbol of perestroika and the post-Soviet era?
The face of a different Russia: Who was Yegor Letov and why did he become a symbol of perestroika and the post-Soviet era? FEATURE
Nazi collaborators, dissidents and Soviet functionaries: The untold story of how Ukraine achieved independence
Nazi collaborators, dissidents and Soviet functionaries: The untold story of how Ukraine achieved independence FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Under siege: How has Donbass lived through its first year of official separation from Ukraine?
Under siege: How has Donbass lived through its first year of official separation from Ukraine? FEATURE
The face of a different Russia: Who was Yegor Letov and why did he become a symbol of perestroika and the post-Soviet era?
The face of a different Russia: Who was Yegor Letov and why did he become a symbol of perestroika and the post-Soviet era? FEATURE
Nazi collaborators, dissidents and Soviet functionaries: The untold story of how Ukraine achieved independence
Nazi collaborators, dissidents and Soviet functionaries: The untold story of how Ukraine achieved independence FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Africa’s underground danger
0:00
25:14
Global water crisis
0:00
27:15
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies