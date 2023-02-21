icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Feb, 2023 17:41
Russia’s key ally moves to extend death penalty

Belarusian MPs have approved the punishment for officials found guilty of treason
Russia's key ally moves to extend death penalty
FILE PHOTO: The oval meeting room of the Belarusian Parliament in Minsk. ©  Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko

Belarusian officials who commit high treason may soon face the death penalty, according to new legislation approved by the nation’s lower house of parliament on Tuesday.

In a statement, the press service of the Belarusian House of Representatives said the bill would allow “the possibility of applying an exceptional measure of punishment in the form of the death penalty” to public officials and those with the status of military personnel if they commit treason against the state.

The legislation seeks “to exert a deterrent effect on destructive elements, as well as demonstrating a resolute [intention] to combat” this type of crime. It will not enter into force until it is approved by the Council of the Republic, the parliament’s upper chamber, and signed by President Alexander Lukashenko.

The bill aims to increase the time of detention for those suspected of espionage, treason, and a number of other anti-state crimes from 72 hours to up to ten days. The press service explained that the current amount of time is often not enough to carry out the required investigative measures.

Belarus remains the only country in Europe that still has the death penalty. The punishment, which is carried out by shooting, is reserved for those who commit particularly grave crimes. No crime, however, requires execution, which has become increasingly rare in the past decade.

