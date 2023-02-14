icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Feb, 2023 11:44
Ukraine stepping up terror attacks – Moscow

Additional safety measures have been taken at key transport, fuel and energy facilities, the head of the Russian security service says
FILE PHOTO. FSB officers detain a Ukrainian citizen suspected of planning a terrorist attack in the North Caucasian Federal District on the instruction of the Ukrainian Security Service at the unknown location, Russia. ©  Russian Federal Security Service / Sputnik

The number of terrorist incursions by Ukrainian special services and nationalist formations, targeting key Russian civilian and military infrastructure as well as government bodies, has significantly increased over the course of Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine, said Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov on Tuesday.

Speaking at a meeting of the National Anti-Terrorism Committee, Bortnikov announced that additional safety measures had been taken at transport facilities as well as fuel and energy complexes. He also raised the issue of strengthening anti-terrorist protections and intensifying efforts to prevent the involvement of citizens in terrorist activities.

"The enemy is making efforts to launch a propaganda campaign aimed at radicalizing the population, involving young people in terrorist and extremist activities,” said Bortnikov.

“Under these conditions, the authorities and anti-terrorist commissions are taking additional measures aimed at ensuring reliable protection of facilities from terrorist attacks and intensifying preventive work in general,” he stated, also alleging that Kiev’s actions were being assisted by the “collective West.”

Meanwhile, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported on Monday that the US has turned to Islamist extremists to plan terrorist attacks in Russia and other ex-Soviet republics, claiming that one group was being trained for this purpose at a base in Syria.

According to Moscow, Washington has recruited some 60 terrorists who have already been active in the Middle East and is currently training them at the Al-Tanf American military base, where they are being taught how to manufacture and use improvised explosive devices.

Back in December, SVR Director Sergey Naryshkin claimed that the White House was pursuing policies to create an “instability belt along Russia’s external perimeter” and that the security services in Russia and CIS countries had a common goal of “counteracting” the West’s “destructive actions.”

