8 Feb, 2023 10:12
Exiled opposition leader accuses Western-backed forces of using neo-Nazis in Ukraine

The US and EU have a vested interest in the country, no matter how radical the government becomes, Viktor Medvedchuk said
FILE PHOTO. Ukrainian nationalists and servicemen of the Azov battalion demonstrate in Kiev. ©  AFP PHOTO/GENYA SAVILOV

Radical political forces are a weapon that Western-backed actors in Ukraine routinely use to stifle opponents, exiled opposition leader Viktor Medvedchuk believes. The US and its allies are willing to overlook this as long as it serves their interests, he said.

“Neo-Nazism is the cudgel that pro-Western forces turn to when they lose. Then, the mask of democracy and peacemaking comes off instantly, and opponents find themselves back in the harsh reality of political cannibalism,” the Ukrainian politician wrote in an analysis of the ongoing conflict, which was published on Wednesday by RIA Novosti. 

Medvedchuk’s Opposition Platform – For Life party had the largest faction among opposition parties in the Ukrainian parliament before the government of President Vladimir Zelensky cracked down on it and ultimately banned it for supposedly being pro-Russian. 

His party was targeted because it had every chance to topple Zelensky at the ballot box, he said, citing opinion polls, but a “system of oppression” was deployed against it. 

Historically, in Ukraine “as soon as a not pro-Western force gains ground, scores higher approval, pro-Western forces do everything to ban it,” he wrote. Radicals in the media “slander opposition politicians, threaten their supporters and urge a mass crackdown.” 

Today, any speech in the pro-Western media is hailed as freedom of expression, whereas outlets allowing dissent are “declared propagandists, and its journalists branded traitors” and blacklisted. 

The West never sees this as incitement, as a call for violence and lawlessness, as it never sees the ensuing violence and lawlessness.

Meanwhile, thugs who are used to suppress the opposition act with impunity in Ukraine, even as they maim and kill their victims, Medvedchuk asserted. Meanwhile, any attempt to defend oneself is treated as “aggression and separatism.” 

“Today, Ukraine is in the hands of people, who don’t speak Ukrainian [as their mother tongue] and who are mostly not ethnic Ukrainians,” the politician stated. “They turned the Ukrainian language into a ‘friend-or-foe’ designator to cover up their true intentions.” 

READ MORE: Zelensky burning down Ukraine for Western applause – exiled opposition leader

The Ukrainian case stands out because of the resources that the US and its allies have invested into tearing the country away from Russia and showcasing it as an example of pro-Western development, Medvedchuk believes. 

If Kiev fails, the “political bankruptcy” of Washington’s global leadership would be exposed, as will the failure of EU expansion, which the politician compared to the construction of the Tower of Babel in terms of the chaos it produces.

