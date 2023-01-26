icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Jan, 2023 09:26
HomeRussia & FSU

Major wave of airstrikes reported in Ukraine

Air-raid warnings have been activated all over the country
Major wave of airstrikes reported in Ukraine
FILE PHOTO: A Russian warship fire a Kalibr missile. ©  Sputnik / Denis Abramov

Ukraine was subjected to a huge wave of Russian airstrikes on Thursday morning, with explosions at energy facilities reported from various parts of the country, including the capital, Kiev.

“A blast in Kiev. Stay in shelters,” Mayor Vitaly Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

Videos on social media have shown thick black smoke rising from an undisclosed location in the city. The Kiev metro has reportedly ceased its operations during the airstrikes.

Ukrainian Railways have announced that some trains will be delayed as news of the airstrikes started coming in.

Reports of explosions also came from the Black Sea port of Odessa, where at least two electrical substations were said to have been hit. According to social media accounts, there’ve been power shortages and issues with internet access in the city.

Russia blames Ukraine for deadly Dnepr missile blast READ MORE: Russia blames Ukraine for deadly Dnepr missile blast

Blasts were also reported from Dnepr, Vinnitsa, Krivoy Rog, Nikolaev and from some other locations.

Ukrainian officials said that air defenses had been activated in Kiev, Vinnitsa and Zhytomir Regions.

Earlier, Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, said that Russian missiles were incoming from the direction of the Caspian Sea.

Moscow has stepped up pressure on Ukraine since October last year, when it accused Kiev of using “terrorist tactics” and of targeting Russian infrastructure, including the strategic Crimean Bridge. Since then, a number of large-scale missile strikes have been carried out against Ukrainian military installations and energy facilities, leading to rolling blackouts across the country.

Top stories

RT Features

The Kiev Purge: What has spurred a wave of resignations among senior Ukrainian officials?
The Kiev Purge: What has spurred a wave of resignations among senior Ukrainian officials? FEATURE
NATO's best tanks are going to Ukraine, what will it mean on the battlefield?
NATO's best tanks are going to Ukraine, what will it mean on the battlefield? FEATURE
MARIUPOL IN PHOTOS: How the battle-scarred city has changed after eight months under Russian control
MARIUPOL IN PHOTOS: How the battle-scarred city has changed after eight months under Russian control FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Kiev Purge: What has spurred a wave of resignations among senior Ukrainian officials?
The Kiev Purge: What has spurred a wave of resignations among senior Ukrainian officials? FEATURE
NATO's best tanks are going to Ukraine, what will it mean on the battlefield?
NATO's best tanks are going to Ukraine, what will it mean on the battlefield? FEATURE
MARIUPOL IN PHOTOS: How the battle-scarred city has changed after eight months under Russian control
MARIUPOL IN PHOTOS: How the battle-scarred city has changed after eight months under Russian control FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of electric vehicles
0:00
27:2
CrossTalk on Ukraine: How it ends
0:00
27:26
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies