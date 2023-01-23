icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Jan, 2023 18:42
HomeRussia & FSU

EU expands ‘engagement’ in ex-Soviet republic

The civilian mission in Armenia marks a “new phase” of the bloc’s activities in the region, Josep Borrell says
EU expands ‘engagement’ in ex-Soviet republic
FILE PHOTO. Armenian servicemen walk next to a column of military trucks. ©  AFP / Karen Minasyan

The EU announced the launch of a civilian European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA) on Monday. The proclaimed goals of the project include “normalization” in the country amid its long-standing conflict with neighboring Azerbaijan.

“The establishment of an EU Mission in Armenia launches a new phase in the EU’s engagement in the South Caucasus,” the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said in a statement.

The mission, established in “response to Armenia’s request,” will have an initial mandate of two years and set up a headquarters in the country.

The move builds and expands upon previous bloc activity in the region, namely the EU Monitoring Capacity in Armenia (EUMCAP) project through which Brussels sent in some 40 civilian observers, following deadly border clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Armenia, an ex-Soviet republic, is a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) along with Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. Earlier this month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that Yerevan remains Russia’s “close ally.”

EU sends monitors to Russian ally READ MORE: EU sends monitors to Russian ally

Last September, border tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan flared up again, with the two countries accusing each other of instigating violence after clashes that claimed the lives of dozens of soldiers from both sides. At the time, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan requested military assistance from the CSTO, but the latter refused to send in troops, insisting the situation be diplomatically resolved.

The two nations have historically been at odds over numerous issues, with the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh – de jure part of Azerbaijan but populated by ethnic Armenians – being the key point of contention. In 2020, Armenia and Azerbaijan fought a 44-day war over the territory, which ended in a Russian-brokered truce and cession to Baku of some areas previously controlled by Armenian-backed troops. The deal also included the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to area.

Top stories

RT Features

The Cossack who took on the Bolsheviks: How a Russian officer inadvertently buried independent Ukraine
The Cossack who took on the Bolsheviks: How a Russian officer inadvertently buried independent Ukraine FEATURE
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members FEATURE
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Cossack who took on the Bolsheviks: How a Russian officer inadvertently buried independent Ukraine
The Cossack who took on the Bolsheviks: How a Russian officer inadvertently buried independent Ukraine FEATURE
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members FEATURE
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Europe’s drastic swing to the right
0:00
26:41
United we fall? Mikatekiso Kubayi, Researcher at the Institute for Global Dialogue associated with UNISA
0:00
27:49
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies