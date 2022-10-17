icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Oct, 2022 12:05
HomeRussia & FSU

EU sends monitors to Russian ally

Up to 40 observers will be deployed in Armenia along the border with Azerbaijan, Josep Borrell said
EU sends monitors to Russian ally
FILE PHOTO: Armenian servicemen transport used tyres in the back of a truck on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border near the village of Movses. ©  Karen MINASYAN / AFP

The EU is deploying dozens of monitors to Armenia, after deadly border clashes with Azerbaijan, the bloc’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell has confirmed.

Brussels is sending up to 40 observers “to build confidence” after recent hostilities, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs announced, according to a statement released on Monday by the European Council.

“This is another proof of the EU’s full commitment to contributing to the ultimate goal of achieving sustainable peace in the South Caucasus,” he added.

The monitors will be stationed in Armenia and stay there for up to two months, the Council said. Some of them may be pulled out of Georgia, where they are deployed on a similar observation mission. The EU pledged to make sure that its capacity in Georgia “is not impacted” by the relocation.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locking horns for decades over a number of issues, most prominently, the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which claims to be an independent state. In 2020, the two nations fought a 44-day war over the territory, which ended with a Russian-brokered truce and the ceding to Baku of some areas previously controlled by Nagorno-Karabakh troops.

French accusations ‘twist’ reality – Putin
Read more
French accusations ‘twist’ reality – Putin

Last month, dozens of people, both civilian and military personnel, were reportedly killed on both sides. Yerevan and Baku accused each other of triggering the escalation in violence. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a Russia-led defense alliance that counts Armenia as a member, sent an observer mission to the area in the wake of the clashes.

Yerevan has long been Moscow’s ally, but during the latest round of hostilities with Azerbaijan, senior Armenian officials complained about a lack of military intervention on its side. President Nikol Pashinyan noted that the CSTO should be worried about “losing Armenia,” according to local media.

Officials in the US and the EU have been offering their assistance to Armenia. During her trip to Yerevan last month, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claimed that Armenians “were disappointed they got fact-finders and not protection” from Moscow, suggesting Washington may be a better guarantor of security for the nation.

READ MORE: Kremlin questions Pelosi’s trip to Russia’s ally

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reacted to the visit by the US official, questioning whether “actions and statements as brazen as hers” helped normalize the situation and stating Moscow’s preference for “quiet” diplomacy.

Top stories

RT Features

On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis
On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis FEATURE
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry?
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry? FEATURE
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces?
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis
On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis FEATURE
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry?
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry? FEATURE
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces?
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Zelensky whines
0:00
26:13
Over and done with? Binoy Kampmark, Senior Lecturer, School of Global, Urban and Social Studies at RMIT University
0:00
29:29
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies