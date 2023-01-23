icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Jan, 2023 14:33
HomeRussia & FSU

Baltic nation expels Russian ambassador

Envoys from both Moscow and Tallinn have been ordered to leave within weeks by their respective hosts
Baltic nation expels Russian ambassador
Tallinn Old Town in Winter. ©  Focus/Toomas Tuul/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Estonia has ordered the Russian ambassador to depart the country, its foreign ministry has announced, just hours after Russia told Tallinn’s resident diplomat to leave Moscow. 

The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Margus Laidre on Monday, and informed him that he must depart by February 7. Tallinn has said the Kremlin’s envoy must leave at the same time.

“Estonia takes note of today’s decision by Russia to reduce diplomatic presence to the level of charge d’affaires,” Estonia’s diplomatic service wrote on Twitter.

“We stand by the principle of parity in relations with Russia, which means that the Russian Amb[assador] will leave at the same time as the Estonian Amb[assador] to Russia.” 

Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said that “Russia’s steps will not deter us from providing continued support to Ukraine.”

EU nation pushes for seizure of Russian assets – Bloomberg
Read more
EU nation pushes for seizure of Russian assets – Bloomberg

This month, the Estonian authorities told Moscow to drastically cut the personnel working in the Russian Embassy in Tallinn by February 1. Russian officials later said the move had disrupted the mission’s consular services. 

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Monday that it would reduce the level of bilateral ties.

“Tallinn has elevated total Russophobia and the cultivation of hostilities towards our country to the level of state policy,” the ministry said in a statement, accusing Estonia of “deliberately destroying” relations between the states.

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said on Monday that his country would downgrade ties with Moscow as well. “Due to the ongoing brutal Russian aggression against Ukraine and in solidarity with Estonia, Latvia will lower [the] level of diplomatic relations with Russia effective February 24, demanding Russia to act accordingly,” the diplomat announced on Twitter. 

Top stories

RT Features

The Cossack who took on the Bolsheviks: How a Russian officer inadvertently buried independent Ukraine
The Cossack who took on the Bolsheviks: How a Russian officer inadvertently buried independent Ukraine FEATURE
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members FEATURE
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Cossack who took on the Bolsheviks: How a Russian officer inadvertently buried independent Ukraine
The Cossack who took on the Bolsheviks: How a Russian officer inadvertently buried independent Ukraine FEATURE
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members
‘Putin considers Erdogan a real man’: Why Russia maintains friendly relations with one of NATO’s key members FEATURE
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay
‘Russiagate’ is dead, but the control of social media that the US government gained from it is here to stay FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Europe’s drastic swing to the right
0:00
26:41
United we fall? Mikatekiso Kubayi, Researcher at the Institute for Global Dialogue associated with UNISA
0:00
27:49
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies