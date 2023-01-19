icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Jan, 2023 11:22
HomeRussia & FSU

Türkiye talks about ‘complications’ in potential Ukraine-Russia talks

Moscow and Kiev now have even more issues to resolve, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said
Türkiye talks about ‘complications’ in potential Ukraine-Russia talks
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart in Ankara on January 17, 2023. ©  Adem ALTAN / AFP

The diplomatic process to settle the Ukraine conflict has become more complicated despite Moscow and Kiev having initially made headway, Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

Speaking during his visit to Washington, DC, where he met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Cavusoglu stated that while Ankara had been doing its best to put an end to hostilities, “it is not entirely in our hands to stop the war.”

The minister noted that, though Russia and Ukraine had covered “quite a distance in the beginning, and the parties came closer to at least a ceasefire,” later the situation “had evolved, unfortunately.”

Cavusoglu stated that the conditions of the Ukraine conflict “have changed.” “It has become more complex and has different dimensions. Unfortunately, many more different areas to negotiate have emerged,” he added.

Türkiye teases massive Ukraine-Russia prisoner swap
Read more
Türkiye teases massive Ukraine-Russia prisoner swap

The diplomat reiterated that Ankara continues its mediation efforts as part of the UN- and Türkiye-brokered grain deal, which aims to unlock agricultural exports via the Black Sea from Russia and Ukraine. He added that the same applies to prisoner swaps between Moscow and Kiev, as well as mitigating risks at the nuclear power plant in Russia’s Zaporozhye Region.

The US and Russia are also maintaining contacts in order to avoid the use of nuclear weapons, Cavusoglu noted. This was an apparent reference to talks between the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergey Naryshkin and CIA Director William Burns, which took place in Ankara in mid-November and revolved around issues of nuclear security.

Türkiye has consistently tried to act as a mediator between Moscow and Kiev to settle the stand-off diplomatically. In March, the nation hosted talks between the two. While Moscow had initially voiced optimism about the peace process, the Ukrainian government quickly backtracked on all the promises it had made in Istanbul, with the sudden change of mood occurring shortly after then-UK prime minister Boris Johnson visited Kiev.

Since then, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signed a decree officially rejecting peace talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Later, he floated a ten-point “peace formula,” which requires Russia to withdraw all its troops from the territory Kiev claims as its own. Moscow has rejected Zelensky’s proposal, saying that it refuses to take reality into account and illustrates Kiev’s unwillingness to find a solution to the crisis.

Moscow has repeatedly said that it is open to talks with Kiev but only if Ukraine “recognizes the reality on the ground,” including the new status of the regions of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye as parts of Russia.

Top stories

RT Features

Under Nazi siege: How Saint Petersburg survived the bloodiest blockade in human history
Under Nazi siege: How Saint Petersburg survived the bloodiest blockade in human history FEATURE
Kiev is set to receive American Patriot missile batteries. How will this change the battlefield in Ukraine?
Kiev is set to receive American Patriot missile batteries. How will this change the battlefield in Ukraine? FEATURE
Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions
Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Under Nazi siege: How Saint Petersburg survived the bloodiest blockade in human history
Under Nazi siege: How Saint Petersburg survived the bloodiest blockade in human history FEATURE
Kiev is set to receive American Patriot missile batteries. How will this change the battlefield in Ukraine?
Kiev is set to receive American Patriot missile batteries. How will this change the battlefield in Ukraine? FEATURE
Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions
Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Negotiated settlement?
0:00
24:37
Access to education
0:00
26:14
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies