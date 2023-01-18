US deception, future of Ukraine conflict, and no business as usual with West: Keynotes from Lavrov’s big Q&A

Russia’s top diplomat hosted an annual press conference on Wednesday
Washington ruined relations with Moscow in its push to dominate in Europe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said. Now, even the written commitments of the US and its allies cannot be trusted, he added.
The senior Russian diplomat spoke to journalists on Wednesday about Russian foreign policy, the possible resolution of the crisis in Ukraine, and opposition to what his nation perceives as a colonialist approach by the US to world affairs. Military action in Ukraine justified
The goals of the Russian military operation in Ukraine were
“not invented” and instead are based “on core, legitimate security interests,” and the nation “cannot” simply stop pursuing them, Lavrov stated. Ukraine, just like any other Russian neighbor, must host no “military infrastructure directly threatening our nation,” he asserted. There also must be no “discrimination, persecution of our compatriots who happened to become citizens of the Ukrainian state” and want to preserve their ethnic Russian roots. In 2021, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky called Ukrainians sanctioned by his government “specimens” and told people in Donbass who cherish their Russian ethnicity to leave, Lavrov recalled. No meaningful proposal on talks with Kiev
Kiev is not free to decide its own foreign policy, so talking to the Ukrainian government makes no sense, Lavrov said. Western nations are seeking to inflict more damage on Russia by arming Ukraine and prolonging hostilities, which are part of a larger proxy war against Moscow.
He described as “ nonsense” the notion that other nations must not say “ a word about Ukraine without Ukraine.” In reality, “ the West decides for Ukraine,” the foreign minister argued. Russia would “ react to any serious proposal” for overcoming the crisis, Lavrov pledged, but none has been set out so far.
You can share this story on social media:
Follow RT on